Lewis Sylvester Plouvier

Lewis Sylvester Plouvier of Brier, WA went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2021. He was 88. Lew was born to Francis and Sylvia (Shearer) Plouvier on Sept. 14, 1932 in Billings. A memorial service will be held Sept. 8, 2021 in Woodinville, WA under the auspices of Trinity Church. Interment will take place at Mountview Cemetery in Billings, MT. More information is available at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bothell-wa/lewis-plouvier-10303280