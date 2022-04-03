Lillian Grace Fahley

Lillian Grace Fahley, age 101, passed away March 24, 2022, in Billings, Montana. Lillian was born July 25, 1920, to John and Mary Exberger in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On Nov. 21, 1940, Lillian married Raymond Fahley in Minneapolis. In 1942, Ray entered military service where he remained for the next 28 years. With Ray frequently deployed overseas, Lillian raised four children: Patricia, Terry, Michael, and Mary. Lillian enjoyed playing the organ and piano, long walks, traveling, the outdoors, and jigsaw puzzles. Feisty, competitive, adventurous, and caring, she devoted her life to her family. Lillian lived in many states as well as Japan, France, Germany and the Netherlands. She enjoyed experiencing other cultures and places.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, husband MSgt Raymond H. Fahley, brothers Bob and Lawrence Exberger, sister Bee Curtis, son Terry, daughter Mary, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by daughter Patricia Randorf, son Michael (Sally) Fahley, granddaughters Pam Reynolds-Klocke and Polly Kane, great granddaughter Avery Reynolds, and numerous nieces and nephews.

No service is planned. Internment to take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.