Lillian Manweiler Scheafer

Lillian M. Scheafer, 90, died unexpectedly on Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, of natural causes.

Lillian was born on Aug. 13, 1930, in Shepherd to Russian immigrants Andrew Manweiler and Katherine Schuntz. She was one of 10 children.

Lillian met her husband Conrad 'Herman' Scheafer at a dance in Shepherd at the Red Rooster Bar. On April 17, 1948, they married and celebrated 51 years of marriage.

She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church, an avid square dancer and clogger, cake decorator extraordinaire, gardener, quilter, garage sale queen, a member of Billings Bench Women's Association, YARC/Special Olympics, City Elections, Noontime Aide at Public Schools, lifetime member of the VFW, and thoroughly enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include two sons, Clayton and his wife Sheryl, Randy and his wife Tonya; three grandchildren, Torey and her husband Kory, Tyson, and Jennifer; and three great-grandchildren, Paxton, Jazharra and Jett.

Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Katherine Manweiler; her husband, Conrad Herman Scheafer; her son, Curtis Conrad Scheafer; her siblings, Carl, Henry, Alex and Bill Manweiler, along with Mary Neff, Molly Bechtold, Frieda Kaiser, Pauline Sikora, and Amelia Heidema.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd. in Billings. Masks will be required. For those unable to attend the services, they will be livestreamed on the Atonement Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Michelotti Sawyers has charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.