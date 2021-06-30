Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lily Gladys Meyer
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Roundup High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wier Funeral Home
208 1St St W
Roundup, MT

Lily Gladys Meyer

Lily Gladys Meyer (80) passed away peacefully Thursday, June 24, at her son's home in Billings surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Karen) Meyer of Billings and grandchildren Haniya, Abbie, Michael, Jr. and Joshua; 'adopted' son Joe Majenski of Palm Springs, CA; her brothers, Richard Saunders of Billings, Allen (Char) Saunders of Roundup and Ron (Anita) Saunders of Dayton, OH. A complete obituary is can be found at www.wierfuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at the Wier Funeral Chapel in Roundup.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Wier Funeral Home
208 1St St W, Roundup, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wier Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wier Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
The nursing world has one less angel on earth. Lily was an awesome nurse and coworker. She is thought of fondly and will be missed by all who loved and knew her. My condolences to her family. Thank you Lily for all you have done in your nursing profession.
Karilyn Kraft
Work
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results