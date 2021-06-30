Lily Gladys Meyer

Lily Gladys Meyer (80) passed away peacefully Thursday, June 24, at her son's home in Billings surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Karen) Meyer of Billings and grandchildren Haniya, Abbie, Michael, Jr. and Joshua; 'adopted' son Joe Majenski of Palm Springs, CA; her brothers, Richard Saunders of Billings, Allen (Char) Saunders of Roundup and Ron (Anita) Saunders of Dayton, OH. A complete obituary is can be found at www.wierfuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at the Wier Funeral Chapel in Roundup.