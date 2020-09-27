Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lincoln Ray Ashcraft

Lincoln Ray Ashcraft

Lincoln Ray Ashcraft passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother and father on September 16th, 2020. He was born at 10:20am and met Jesus and other beloved family members in Heaven an hour later. Lincoln is remembered by his parents, Shawn Ashcraft and Meagan Ashcraft (Rees), and his sister Kellyn Ashcraft, along with many other dear family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ramsey Keller Memorial. For more information, please visit cfgbillings.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.