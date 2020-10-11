Linda G. Holden Sanders

Linda G. Holden 'The Nut Lady' Sanders, 62, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, due to pneumonia. The sky was beautiful and the weather was gorgeous.

Linda was born to Harold and Eva 'Pansy' Holden on Dec. 10, 1957, and lived in Billings most of her life except for a short stay in Colorado. Later, she returned home and started working at Pierce Packing for a few years before returning to school and receiving her Legal Secretary Degree. She married her best friend, David R. Sanders, on June 28 and shared 36 wonderful years together. Linda then started a job for the Social Security Department in the Office of Hearing and Appeals and continued for over 10 years. At this point, she decided to use her skills to create a small business with her husband and purchased 'Nuts by Bolte' then created 'The Nut Shack' in 2004. She loved her product and all the customers for 16 years. Linda enjoyed seeing everyone's smiling faces and watching kids grow.

Linda enjoyed her back yard full of her 'critters,' from her chickadees to her rowdy squirrels. She loved her lilies, snapdragons and solar gardens. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Watching them grow up and enjoy all their activities brought joy to her heart.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Pansy Holden, and sister Sandra J. Holden. She is survived by her siblings Tom and niece Dawn Holden, Jim and nieces Jessica Holden and Hailey Ma and Barb (Bruce) nephew Jacob Love; husband David R. Sanders; son Dustin (Kristen) Sanders; daughter Star Sanders; and five grandchildren, Madison Rexford, Austin Sanders, Tristen Sanders, Taylee Rae 'Sunshine' Hernandez and Anisten Sanders.

A special thanks to the wonderful crew at the Hospice Home. These wonderful people helped Linda and Dave during an urgent time of need. Thank you to every one of you for your patience and kindness: Mr. Chris, Ms. Carrie, Ms. Jessica, Ms. Carrene, Ms. Vicki 1, Ms. Vicki 2, Ms. Vicki 3, Ms. Vicki 'Hopalong,' Ms. Michelle, Ms. Kristeen-School Nurse, Ms. Mary, Ms. Shara, Ms. Danielle, Ms. Deni, Ms. Jenna, Ms. Jana, Resident Sandy, Mr. Mark, Ms. Judy, Ms. Kim, Ms. MaryEllen, Ms. Maryanne, Ms. Jena, Ms. Robin, Ms. Sara, Ms. Honey, and Mr. Ryan. Last but not least Bill and Mary Underriner for your gift of Suite 107 at the Hospice Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

