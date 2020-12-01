Linda Lou Welch

Linda Lou Welch, age 66, died Nov. 7, 2020, at the Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV, following complications due to COVID-19.

Linda was born Feb. 23, 1954, in Sidney, Montana, the only daughter of Lillian V. (Kringen) and Andrew W. Anderson. She lived a happy childhood in Sidney with three brothers, many cousins, and large extended family. The family moved to Gillette, Wyoming, in 1965 during her middle school years. She graduated from high school in Gillette in 1972. She then attended cosmetology school in Sheridan, WY, where she met her future husband Michael Lloyd Welch. They married August 18, 1973, and resided briefly in Gillette and Douglas, WY. In 1976 they moved to Shepherd, MT, to live near the Welch family farm.

In 1985, Linda was suddenly confronted with the loss of her husband due to a work-related injury. Linda raised her three daughters on her own and lived her life with independence and great tenacity. Linda enjoyed crafting, ceramics, baking, bowling, collecting Snow Babies, gardening/yard work, and traveling. Linda loved playing cards and doing luncheons with her 'girls.' She enjoyed giving gifts and sending out birthday cards. She was always ready for a gambling jaunt with whoever would travel along. And, she was always eager for some new adventure.

After many years of hard work, Linda took early retirement and purchased a small house in Green Valley, Arizona. It was a place where she could escape the harsh Montana winters. This became her happy place, where she absolutely thrived. She crafted close bonds with many wonderful friends. Linda busied herself in her friends ---and she loved it.

Linda is survived by three daughters: Crystal (Jeff) Branson of Reed Point, MT; Melissa Walsh of Shepherd, MT; Bridgett (Mitch) Lawson of Billings, MT; two brothers: Craig (Barbara) Anderson of Cheyenne, WY; Arlyn (Debbie) Anderson of Pine Haven, WY; fourteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; her grandparents and parents; and her brother, Monte.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House of Billings, MT or to Hair Because We Care, a local wig store, for people dealing with hair loss due to cancer.

Family anticipate a 'celebration of life' memorial service in early summer 2021.