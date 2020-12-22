Linda Broeder Roberts

Linda Broeder Roberts of Virginia City passed away on Dec. 13, 2020.

Linda was born August 5, 1946 in Whitehall, Montana to Leo B. Secora and Mary Richards Secora. At an early age, her family moved to Ennis where she attended school. Linda was a proud graduate of Ennis High School in 1964 and continued her education at Montana State University. While at MSU, Linda met her husband of thirty years, Gary Broeder. They married on May 13, 1966. Two years later they had their first child, Erik. Four years later, their second child Kristin was born. The family moved to Billings in 1974 where they lived for many years. The family enjoyed many activities together, such as skiing, camping and trips to Yellowstone National Park.

After Linda's divorce in 1996, she moved to Virginia City. One of her greatest accomplishments was designing and building her own home. Linda always cherished her house and enjoyed hosting gatherings for family and friends.

Linda was ordained as an Episcopalian priest in 1996. She was a person of deep faith and love of Jesus. She also had a heart of compassion for all.

Linda met Chris Roberts and they married in Sept. of 1999. She willingly took on the responsibility to assist in parenting his two children, Jesse and Dara. They commuted between Virginia City and Great Falls before moving to Papillion, Nebraska in 2003. In 2005, she received a liver transplant. Linda and Chris returned to Virginia City in 2009 and have lived there ever since.

Linda was a spirited person who loved travel and adventure. She was also a loving mother and grandmother who passed on many valuable lessons to both generations. Family was especially important to her and she loved spending time with them. Linda loved her animals too! Her dogs were always a huge part of her life and they brought her so much joy.

Linda is preceded in death by her father, Leo B. Secora, mother, Mary Richards Secora, and infant sister, Mary Carol Secora.

Linda is survived by her husband, Rev. Chris Roberts of Virginia City; son, Erik (Shellie) Broeder of Dillon and their two children Leslie and Gordon; daughter, Kristin Greb of Shepherd and her daughter, Clara. She is also survived by her stepson, Jesse (Christine) Roberts and their two children, Judah and Hannah; stepdaughter, Dara (Eric) Morgenson.

Due to COVID-19, Linda was buried at the Ennis Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 19, with a small, private ceremony. There will be a larger celebration and memorial held later in 2021. Two ministries she loved are charities which can be honored with gifts, the Episcopal Diocese of Montana's Camp Marshall and the work of Episcopal Relief and Development.

Linda will be missed by many and will forever hold a special place in all our hearts.