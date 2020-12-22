Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Broeder Roberts
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Linda Broeder Roberts

Linda Broeder Roberts of Virginia City passed away on Dec. 13, 2020.

Linda was born August 5, 1946 in Whitehall, Montana to Leo B. Secora and Mary Richards Secora. At an early age, her family moved to Ennis where she attended school. Linda was a proud graduate of Ennis High School in 1964 and continued her education at Montana State University. While at MSU, Linda met her husband of thirty years, Gary Broeder. They married on May 13, 1966. Two years later they had their first child, Erik. Four years later, their second child Kristin was born. The family moved to Billings in 1974 where they lived for many years. The family enjoyed many activities together, such as skiing, camping and trips to Yellowstone National Park.

After Linda's divorce in 1996, she moved to Virginia City. One of her greatest accomplishments was designing and building her own home. Linda always cherished her house and enjoyed hosting gatherings for family and friends.

Linda was ordained as an Episcopalian priest in 1996. She was a person of deep faith and love of Jesus. She also had a heart of compassion for all.

Linda met Chris Roberts and they married in Sept. of 1999. She willingly took on the responsibility to assist in parenting his two children, Jesse and Dara. They commuted between Virginia City and Great Falls before moving to Papillion, Nebraska in 2003. In 2005, she received a liver transplant. Linda and Chris returned to Virginia City in 2009 and have lived there ever since.

Linda was a spirited person who loved travel and adventure. She was also a loving mother and grandmother who passed on many valuable lessons to both generations. Family was especially important to her and she loved spending time with them. Linda loved her animals too! Her dogs were always a huge part of her life and they brought her so much joy.

Linda is preceded in death by her father, Leo B. Secora, mother, Mary Richards Secora, and infant sister, Mary Carol Secora.

Linda is survived by her husband, Rev. Chris Roberts of Virginia City; son, Erik (Shellie) Broeder of Dillon and their two children Leslie and Gordon; daughter, Kristin Greb of Shepherd and her daughter, Clara. She is also survived by her stepson, Jesse (Christine) Roberts and their two children, Judah and Hannah; stepdaughter, Dara (Eric) Morgenson.

Due to COVID-19, Linda was buried at the Ennis Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 19, with a small, private ceremony. There will be a larger celebration and memorial held later in 2021. Two ministries she loved are charities which can be honored with gifts, the Episcopal Diocese of Montana's Camp Marshall and the work of Episcopal Relief and Development.

Linda will be missed by many and will forever hold a special place in all our hearts.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
It is with great sadness we hear of Linda´s graduation to be amongst the Angels and our/her Heavenly Father. We have many fond memories of our families being together when our children were young. Gary and Linda are daughter Adria´s godmother. Linda and I took on the money raising task at St Stephens for receptions-cooking and preparing the food, setting up tables, decorations, and cleanup. Often with kids running around in the background! My girls and I will remember Linda as a kind generous friend. Our sincere condolences to Chris Eric Kristen and families. The Kassion girls Marit Croak Sara Peterson and Adria Kassion and Sandy Barney.
Sandy Barney
December 26, 2020
Our sincerely sympathy to Linda´s family. As we read the story of her life, kept thinking, yes that´s Linda. Many fond memories of Kristin and Michelle in & out both our homes. Cherish the memories. Love & sympathy, Chris & Marlene Carstens
Marlene Carstens
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results