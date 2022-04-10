Linda Lou Shaw

Linda Lou Shaw, 81, of Red Lodge, passed away March 30, 2022 surrounded by her children. Linda was born in O'Neill, NE May 24, 1940 to Harold and Helen (Roseler) Shaw. She told us she had good life, was loved by her family whom she dearly loved and was so proud of. She spent early years in the sandhills near Basset NE. Linda loved hard work and socializing, spending most of her work life bartending. She especially loved the memories and friends she gathered at the Bull n Bear and Senate Bar. She owned Crystal Springs Ice and spent her last work years at the Red Lodge Senior Center. Linda defeated cancer 3 times; she was the definition of strength, and had been battling Alzheimer's the last few years. She loved to tell Little Johnny jokes, play cribbage and 99, 4th of July parade and rodeo with family, humming birds, being out on the town listening to the High Country Cowboys, the Denver Broncos and every moment with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

Linda married Gayle Bussinger in 1959, they had daughter Tracy Thiel (Bussinger). They lived in Miles City before Gayle was lost in a plane crash in 1964. In 1967 she married ML "Marty" Martin moving to Great Falls before he was transferred to Las Vegas by Frontier airlines. This marriage added sons Greg and Scotty Martin; the family moved to Red Lodge in 1972 after purchasing BandP Hardware; the marriage ended in divorce. Linda later married Arnold Hanson they owned Crystal Springs Ice, divorcing in 2000. Linda's children and grandchildren were her pride and joy – she loved and lived life fiercely never taking a day for granted.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Wayne and Dick Shaw, her son Scotty Martin and son-in-law Buzz Thiel. She leaves behind her daughter Tracy Thiel (Jim Burows) and granddaughters Nicole (Bobby) Nelms, Sarah Thiel all of Red Lodge; her son Greg (Julie) Martin, grandson Will and granddaughter Haleyanna of Brighton CO; great grandchildren Isabell, Jaxon and Leo Nelms; her sisters-in-law Myra and Jane Shaw; many nieces and nephews special to Aunt Ninny and their families.

A celebration of life will be held July 5th in Red Lodge, in lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's Association in her honor.