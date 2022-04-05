Linda Ruth Wainscott Skinner

Linda Ruth Wainscott Skinner, age 82, died March 31, 2022 in Mukilteo, WA from Alzheimer's Disease. Linda was born in Roundup, MT and lived in Billings, MT until her marriage to Keith Skinner in 1959. Linda lived the majority of her life in Riverton, WY, where she worked as a secretary while raising two children, Todd and Teresa.

Linda is survived by her two children, Todd and Teresa; two grandchildren, Jessica and Julianna; and two siblings, Karen and Ethan. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; her father and step-mother, Harold and Elise; her mother and step-father, Ruth and Roscoe; and her sister, Anita.

Linda was curious, tenacious, hard working and fiercely loyal. She enjoyed traveling around the US, camping & fishing, dancing, baking and quilting. She was generous with her time: she made many wedding cakes for happy couples in Riverton; taught lots of folks line dancing at the Senior Center; and cared for her friends and family in need countless times. Per her wishes, Linda's ashes will be interred at Mountview Cemetery in Billings, MT. She was beloved by many and will be greatly missed.