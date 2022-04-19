Lisa Jean "Penny" Linhart

Lisa Jean "Penny" Linhart went to be with Our Lord on April 13, 2022 in Billings, MT at the age of 76.

Funeral services for Penny will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20th at Creel Funeral Home in Lewistown. Cremation has taken place; inurnment will be later at the South Fork Cemetery. Memorials are encouraged to the Montana 4-H Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Penny's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuenralhome.com