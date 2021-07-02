Menu
Lloyd J. Webber

Lloyd J. Webber of Laurel, MT, passed away on June 25, 2021, at St. Vincent Healthcare after a weeklong battle with Covid-19.

Lloyd is predeceased by his parents, Guy and Dorothy Webber, and brothers Bill and Dan. He is survived by his wife, Gerry Webber; children Lee (Amanda) Webber and GayLynn (Mark) Robertus; grandchildren Sadie (David) Barry and Seth Robertus, Sari Robertus, Shay Robertus, and Hunter Skov; great-grandchild Finn Barry; and siblings Tom of Roundup, Jim of Shawmut, Phyllis-Jean of CA, Mary Ann of Billings, and Patti of Helena.

A memorial service for Lloyd is pending; details will be posted at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Gateway Christian Center in Hardin or to the Special K Ranch.


Published by Billings Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 9, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
GayLynn and family, Thinking of you during this difficult time. May God bless you and hold you in the palm of his hands.
Terri Lannen (Linger)
Family
July 10, 2021
Our hearts ache for family, friends and anybody lucky enough to be acquainted to Loyd, a great neighbor and friend.
Thea and Jerry Paugh
July 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss, my heart goes out you and your family
Janice Kramer
Friend
July 9, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Lloyd's passing. He was a great friend. We loved his sense of humor. He helped me out with a church project or two over the years.
Jon and Jackie Klasna
Friend
July 6, 2021
I have alot of memories of Lloyd and his family. God Bless you all!!
Shantel Oblander
July 5, 2021
Gerry and family, Lloyd was a true Montanan. There few that will or can match that. We are sorry to hear of his passing and our hearts are with you.
Cy, Linda, Madison and McKenzie Jamison
Friend
July 5, 2021
Gerry, I was saddened to see Lloyd's obit. I liked your husband. He was easy to talk to and had a wonderful sense of humor. I enjoyed what time I had with him at reunions and whatever. Please accept my condolences for you and your family's loss.
Dale Anderson
July 4, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, prayers for the family.
Burt & Phyllis Walter
July 3, 2021
We extend our sympathies and prayers to your family. Lloyd was always full of smiles and a friendly hello. If you were close enough at an event that he recognized you, he would make a point to say hello and ask how things are in your world. Even if you were across the street he would holler and wave. He will be missed, for sure at bull sales and Ag events! Our thoughts and strength to you Gerry, Lee, GayLynn and your family's
Arville & Elaine Lammers
Friend
July 3, 2021
Sorry to hear about Lloyd. He was an easy man to respect.
Ray Randall
Work
July 3, 2021
Lloyd was one of the best. My entire family thought highly of him.
Michael ODonnell
Other
July 3, 2021
Hugs and Prayers to Lloyds family! I remember Lloyd and Gerry living down the road from my Dad as a child! Very fond memories!
Laurie Redman Gaustad
Friend
July 3, 2021
Such a shock to hear of Lloyd´s passing. We enjoyed so many great conversation over the years at Al´s Bootery. We offer our sincere condolences.
Jim and Deedee Jussila
July 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He will be greatly missed.
Dean & Marlie Risa
Work
July 2, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your lost. You and your family will be in my prayers.
Fan Mizell
Work
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lloyd's passing, thoughts and prayers are with your family..
Harry Klingaman
July 2, 2021
