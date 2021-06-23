Menu
Lois Wolcott Urion
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Lois Wolcott Urion

Oct. 11, 1923 - March, 25, 2021

Lois Maxine (Wolcott) Urion was born in Hardin, Montana to Clifford and Clara Wolcott. She was married to Deryl Urion (deceased), had three children: Marshall (Marti) Urion, Arnell (Jim) Iversen, and Ward (Shannon) Urion; had nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

Lois, 97 years young, full of faith, confident in the love and tender mercies of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, passed away on March 25, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.

A Memorial Service and luncheon will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Chapel in Billings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to International Deaf Education Association (IDEA) PO Box 20715, Billings, MT 59104 or the Montana Rescue Mission.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Faith Chapel
Billings, MT
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Marshall and all the kids. So sad to hear, but what a great life and family she had. Our condolences and prayers to you all.
Evelyn and Dennis Pyburn
Friend
June 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing, Marshall. Sounds like a good life & longivity!
Dick Meyers
June 24, 2021
Lois could have given lessons in social skills! She was so much fun and had the most engaging personality. We always looked forward to seeing her and being able to hear more of her amusing stories. Even when she moved to Arizona and lived in an assisted living home, she had funny experiences to share. We are so thankful to have known her! A happy soul now safely Home! Love and Condolences to all the Unions and Sheelys.
Mark and Carol Sue Van Keuren
Friend
June 23, 2021
I worked with Lois at Saga Foods at EMC during the 8os and she was a very kind and funny person. She ALWAYS ate the biggest salad I ve ever seen everyday at lunch. Thats probably why she lived such a long life. RIP Lois.
Patti Gillespie
Work
June 23, 2021
