Lois Wolcott Urion

Oct. 11, 1923 - March, 25, 2021

Lois Maxine (Wolcott) Urion was born in Hardin, Montana to Clifford and Clara Wolcott. She was married to Deryl Urion (deceased), had three children: Marshall (Marti) Urion, Arnell (Jim) Iversen, and Ward (Shannon) Urion; had nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

Lois, 97 years young, full of faith, confident in the love and tender mercies of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, passed away on March 25, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.

A Memorial Service and luncheon will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Chapel in Billings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to International Deaf Education Association (IDEA) PO Box 20715, Billings, MT 59104 or the Montana Rescue Mission.