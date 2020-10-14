Lola Temme

Lola Temme, age 100, was called to her eternal home on Oct. 9, 2020. Lola was born on June 20, 1920 in Gurley, Nebraska, the daughter of Edwin & Martha Aurich. She was a lifetime member of The Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod and was baptized on June 27, 1920 and confirmed on April 29, 1934. She was raised in Potter, Nebraska, along with two sisters and two brothers, and loved to tell stories of going to school in a buggy drawn by a stubborn horse named Dan.

She married Ralph Temme in June 1943. They lived in Emblem, Wyoming for forty-five years where Ralph served as pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Emblem and Grace Lutheran Church in Greybull. Lola served faithfully for 45 years as a supportive pastor's wife serving on and a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and many other committees. Upon Ralph's retirement in 1988 they moved to Billings, Montana.

Ralph and Lola were blessed with 11 children. Lola was a wonderful homemaker and fantastic cook. Her nurse duties came into play when eight of the children had chickenpox at the same time. Ralph raised a large garden and Lola canned and preserved enough vegetables to feed the family through the year. Lola never had idle hands and many evenings brought out her crocheting and created heirloom masterpieces to share with her children. She also was an excellent seamstress making clothes for her children and some of her most beautiful works were her quilts.

She is survived by her children Marlene (Al) Schillreff, Lowell (Debbie) Temme and Charlotte (Bill) Crago all of Billings, Marvin (Patti) Temme of Torrington, Wy, Ken (Miriam) Temme , Jeanneta (Ron) Baugh both of Casper, Wy, Carolyn Perkins of Bremerton, WA, Ruth Olson of Lancaster, NY, Robert (Sabrina) Temme of Rapid City, SD, Janet (Tom) Regan of Columbia, SC and Mark (Sue) Temme of Beaverton, OR. 32 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, and her brother Leonard Aurich. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, sisters Ada Wade, Fern Yahnke, brothers Edgar Aurich and Ron Aurich.

Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Billings. A service and burial will be held in Emblem, WY on Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Billings or Zion Lutheran Church, Emblem, Wyoming. A special thanks to the staff at The Springs Living for the wonderful care they provided to Lola. Condolences may be shared with the family online at smithfuneralchapels.com.