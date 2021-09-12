Menu
Loretta Jorgenson
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Loretta Jorgenson

Loretta Jorgenson passed peacefully during the night on Sept. 5, 2021.

Loretta was born on March 16, 1924, to Stanley and Marie Ober in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the eldest of six and enjoyed a close, loving relationship with her five siblings and extended family throughout her life. Raised during the Depression and growing up during WWII helped make her a lady with class and beauty inside and out. She met her husband Don during the war and was married for 63 years until his passing in 2008. She loved baseball and her favorite team was the Cincinnati Reds. Their first date was to a Reds game. She dedicated her life to her family and many friends. We all enjoyed her calm demeanor and keen sense of humor. She will be missed by all her family and anyone who was fortunate to meet her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; her beloved son, David; brothers Robert and Alvin Ober. She is survived by son Jim and wife Julie; daughter Donna; son John; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Estelle Lange and Elaine Mushaben; and brother Jerry Ober.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 12, 2021.
Loretta was one of a kind ..I remember how gentle she was and how thoughtful to Thank you each day and her beautiful smile..her love for baseball and being so elegantly dressed each day. Her smile when family came around was contagious, she loved those who visited ..Thank heavens for hairdressers and nail techs that kept her happy..she will be missed but forever loved..
Brendy Patterson
Family
September 17, 2021
