Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loretta Love Lustig
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Loretta Love Lustig

Fearless, fun-loving Loretta Lustig passed away in Billings, on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born April 28, 1925, one of six children, to Earl and Martha Love.

She met her husband, Bernie Lustig, in California, after WWII. They married in Billings in 1945, moved to Bernie's hometown in New York for 10 years, and then returned to Billings to live, work and raise their family. Loretta was employed at Credit Service for 25 years, and then opened and ran her own used bookstore, The Book Cottage, for 10 years.

She is survived by her sisters, Leona Wiberg and LaVina (Ron) Ellis; sister-in-law Erna Love; children Linda (Ken) Johnson, Susan Thomas, and David (Deb) Lustig; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, and by her siblings Lorine Liddell, Lola Berlinsky and Lyle Love.

For Loretta, there was never a holiday too insignificant to celebrate with decorations and get-togethers, and she filled her days with gardening, reading and sharing a piece of pie or a bowl of ice cream with whoever stopped by to visit.

Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Gallagher's Assisted Living and Stillwater Hospice for the wonderful care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Mountview Cemetery, with a reception following.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mountview Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My mother, Bobbi Lee and I worked with Loretta at Credit Service. That was over 30 years ago but I remember her being so nice and kind. My condolence's to your family.
Sydni
Work
January 10, 2022
The memories I have of all the get togethers with her & family. Always laughter when we were all together. All the cakes, candies we had and all the licking our lips we did. She will be in my heart and thoughts forever. R.I.P. Aunt Loretta. Love you.
Deb Wiberg
Family
January 9, 2022
Rip Loretta
Kathy Clements
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results