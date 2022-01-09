Loretta Love Lustig

Fearless, fun-loving Loretta Lustig passed away in Billings, on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born April 28, 1925, one of six children, to Earl and Martha Love.

She met her husband, Bernie Lustig, in California, after WWII. They married in Billings in 1945, moved to Bernie's hometown in New York for 10 years, and then returned to Billings to live, work and raise their family. Loretta was employed at Credit Service for 25 years, and then opened and ran her own used bookstore, The Book Cottage, for 10 years.

She is survived by her sisters, Leona Wiberg and LaVina (Ron) Ellis; sister-in-law Erna Love; children Linda (Ken) Johnson, Susan Thomas, and David (Deb) Lustig; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, and by her siblings Lorine Liddell, Lola Berlinsky and Lyle Love.

For Loretta, there was never a holiday too insignificant to celebrate with decorations and get-togethers, and she filled her days with gardening, reading and sharing a piece of pie or a bowl of ice cream with whoever stopped by to visit.

Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Gallagher's Assisted Living and Stillwater Hospice for the wonderful care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Mountview Cemetery, with a reception following.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.