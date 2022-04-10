Lorraine Delores Malloy

Lorraine Delores Malloy, 92, cherished partner, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Sun City, Arizona, upon returning home after 18 holes of golf.

Lorraine was born on Jan. 6, 1930, to Peter and Bernice Wang, somewhere near the small town of Ulen, Minnesota. Her Norwegian family lived on a small farm and she was the youngest daughter of six kids. When she started the first grade, she was the only one of her brothers and sisters who was interested in learning and speaking English. Her siblings used to tease her and call her the little English girl. Our aunts and uncles all spoke with a very thick Norwegian accent because they didn't learn the English language until they were much older.

She was a rare beauty. If Lorraine would have entered any beauty contests, she would have won. In 1948, at 19 years old, she married her high school sweetheart, Ordean Jensen. They had two daughters, Terry and Rebecca. Her first husband died when her daughters were very young. Lorraine had to fend for herself as a single mother for many years until she met Harry Malloy in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He took one look at her and was lovestruck. Lorraine was very shy and refused to go out with him. He persisted and finally she agreed to go on a date with him. Eventually, they married and moved to Dickinson, North Dakota. There, she had and raised four more children: Holly, Micah, Howard and Mitchell. Lorraine was a gentle soul. She was very sensitive to what others thought and felt. She thought of it is a weakness but it truly was one of her superpowers. She was very spontaneous and authentic in the way that she loved us. She liked to make jokes and she could be so joyful and silly.

Lorraine was a very proud mother and spent much of her time supporting her children in their many events. Among them were family ski trips to Terry Peak, South Dakota, and to Red Lodge, Montana. She turned out to be a great athlete. Once her children were old enough, she started golfing with Harry and quickly started winning championships. She was an avid golfer and belonged to Dickinson Country Club, where she won many trophies.

In 1991, Lorraine moved to Billings, Montana, and had a successful career at Dillard's in both retail sales and as a seamstress. She continued to golf as a member of Pryor Creek Golf Club and had many friends there.

Lorraine met the love of her life, Tony Falbo, in 2013, at age 83. They spent all of their time together. Summers were enjoyed in Billings with family and friends and every winter they were snowbirds in Arizona at her Palmbrook Country Club home. She golfed there at least three times a week and had the distinction of shooting her age a number of times along with two holes-in-one.

When Lorraine wasn't on the golf course with Tony or her numerous golf buddies, she could be found taking care of her beloved plants and flowers, watching her favorite professional golfers, reading or doing crossword puzzles (at which she was brilliant).

Lorraine is survived by one brother, Orlynn Wang; five children, Rebecca Jensen, Holly (Dan) Flack, Micah Malloy, Howard (Lori) Malloy, Mitchell (Faith) Malloy; eight grandchildren, Shawn (Tiffany) Rettig, Chelsea Hansen Dykstra, Spencer (Kelli) Hansen, Cebron (Katy) Hansen, Sam Malloy, Mackenzie Malloy, Harrison Malloy and Eden Grace Malloy; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her daughter, Terry Lea Rettig; grandson Michael Douglas Sorvik; granddaughter Shannon Nichol Rettig; a sister and three brothers. Lorraine was a gracious and gentle person and loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Palmbrook Country Club in Sun City, Arizona. Golfing attire preferred.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary in Billings, Montana. Interment immediately after at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. A reception will follow at the Hilands Golf Club from noon to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lorraine's memory to the American Heart Association.