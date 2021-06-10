Menu
Lorraine Ann Palm Schoer
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bullis Mortuary
507 N Center Ave
Hardin, MT

Lorraine Ann Palm Schoer

Lorraine Ann Palm Schoer died Friday, June 4, 2021, in Billings. She was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Richardton, North Dakota, to John and Katherine 'Katie' (Mischel) Palm, the fifth of seven children. She married James Wallace (Wally) Schoer in 1950. A member of the first nursing class at Carroll College in Helena, Lorraine worked as a nurse at hospitals in Billings, Columbus, and Hardin and for the Big Horn County Health Department and the Hardin School District. She and Wally owned the Lazy G Motel in West Yellowstone for several years before moving to Bozeman and then Helena. Following Wally's death, Lorraine moved to Billings, where she married William (Bill) Wagner in 1996.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, her four brothers, a sister, and one son-in-law. She is survived by her three children, Marilyn Schoer Neumiller of Sammamish, Washington, Gary Schoer (Cathie) of Shepherd, Montana, and Denise Schoer Riesenman (John) of Portland, Oregon; her sister, Kathleen (Kathy) Marsh; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Billings at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12th with interment at Fairview Cemetery to follow in Hardin. Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
Billings, MT
Bullis Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lorraine was a beautiful lady. I loved hearing her tales of nursing days and running the West Yellowstone motel in our years together in Faith group. She spoke her mind, and you knew she was truthful with you. She touched many lives and will be missed. Kay Danielson
Kay Danielson
Friend
June 10, 2021
Sorry to hear of her passing. My wife and I knew her family during our years in West Yellowstone.
Tom Dabner
June 10, 2021
My parents, Bill & Marian Fergerson were good friends of Wally & Lorraine over the early years. I can remember going to whatever house Wally built at the time and playing with you kids. Lorraine always had the right bandage or solution to any "boo boo." I am sorry for your loss. Caring thoughts and sympathy for your loss. Lynn Fergerson Johnson, Billings,MT
Lynn Fergerson Johnson
Friend
June 10, 2021
