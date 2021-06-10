Lorraine Ann Palm Schoer

Lorraine Ann Palm Schoer died Friday, June 4, 2021, in Billings. She was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Richardton, North Dakota, to John and Katherine 'Katie' (Mischel) Palm, the fifth of seven children. She married James Wallace (Wally) Schoer in 1950. A member of the first nursing class at Carroll College in Helena, Lorraine worked as a nurse at hospitals in Billings, Columbus, and Hardin and for the Big Horn County Health Department and the Hardin School District. She and Wally owned the Lazy G Motel in West Yellowstone for several years before moving to Bozeman and then Helena. Following Wally's death, Lorraine moved to Billings, where she married William (Bill) Wagner in 1996.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, her four brothers, a sister, and one son-in-law. She is survived by her three children, Marilyn Schoer Neumiller of Sammamish, Washington, Gary Schoer (Cathie) of Shepherd, Montana, and Denise Schoer Riesenman (John) of Portland, Oregon; her sister, Kathleen (Kathy) Marsh; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Billings at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12th with interment at Fairview Cemetery to follow in Hardin. Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.