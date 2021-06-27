Menu
Mae L. Sartorie
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Mae L. Sartorie

Mae L. Sartorie, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021. She was 96 years old.

Mae was born on Jan. 24, 1925, in Billings, to Jacob and Katherine Eckhardt. Mae met the love of her life, Richard, at a dance. They were married in 1958 and have one son, Michael, and one granddaughter, Jordyn.

Mae is preceded in death by Richard; her parents and siblings Irene, Helen, Richard, Freda, Clara, Leo, Robert, Betty, Arthur, Theodore, Delores and Agnes. She is survived by one sister, Alice.

She worked at Billings Laundry until she married and remained a committed wife and mother until her death. Mae was special to everyone she came in contact with and will not be forgotten.

The family would like to express special gratitude to everyone at Stillwater Hospice and The Legacy Assisted Living for making life amazing for Mae. In lieu of flowers we invite everyone to donate to the healthcare foundation of their choosing.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
Mike, I'm very sorry for the loss of your mom. She had a great sence of humor & a special laugh. I always enjoyed our visits before I moved to WY & I lost contact with her. My condolences to you and your daughter.
Laurie Coles, Andrews
Friend
July 5, 2021
Words can´t express the sorrow we all feel right now, but the fond memories live forever in our hearts. Auntie Mae was my champion, always a shoulder when I needed a good cry, a friend to laugh with, a confidant. Fondest memories are when she was teaching me to make ravioli You will be in my prayers, Mike
Terry Clark
Family
June 29, 2021
