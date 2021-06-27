Mae L. Sartorie

Mae L. Sartorie, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021. She was 96 years old.

Mae was born on Jan. 24, 1925, in Billings, to Jacob and Katherine Eckhardt. Mae met the love of her life, Richard, at a dance. They were married in 1958 and have one son, Michael, and one granddaughter, Jordyn.

Mae is preceded in death by Richard; her parents and siblings Irene, Helen, Richard, Freda, Clara, Leo, Robert, Betty, Arthur, Theodore, Delores and Agnes. She is survived by one sister, Alice.

She worked at Billings Laundry until she married and remained a committed wife and mother until her death. Mae was special to everyone she came in contact with and will not be forgotten.

The family would like to express special gratitude to everyone at Stillwater Hospice and The Legacy Assisted Living for making life amazing for Mae. In lieu of flowers we invite everyone to donate to the healthcare foundation of their choosing.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.