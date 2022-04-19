Marcia "Marcie" June (Viers) Seitz

Marcia "Marcie" June (Viers) Seitz passed away peacefully on April 16th, 2022. She was born the youngest of four on June 30, 1934 in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Lela (Bone) Viers and Lemert L. Viers. The family moved to the Big Sky Country in 1944 and after some time in Big Timber, they ultimately settled in Billings where Marcie attended Billings Senior High School. After graduation she attended Phillips University in Oklahoma to study theology.

In 1958 Marcie married Melvin Q. Seitz and had two sons, Winfield and Russell. After Melvin's passing in 1967, Marcie was left to raise the boys as a single mother. Marcie finished her education at Eastern Montana College with a B.S. in Elementary Education and taught in Billings for 25 years. She was a long time member of ADK, a local teachers sorority and acted as their treasurer. Her passion for the arts was integrated into her lesson plans and inspired generations of students. She also enjoyed the theater and was involved in many productions at Billings Studio Theater; musicals were her favorite. Marcie was actively involved in the First Baptist Church and sang in the choir and was asked to sing at many weddings.

Marcie was adventurous and enjoyed traveling with her friends and family. She visited Europe many times and was always ready for the next cruise. Her travels were not always for pleasure, she grew up with the desire to do mission work. After her retirement she was able to fulfill that calling many times including trips to the Dominican Republic with her brother Lyal to install solar panels and to New Orleans to assist with the Hurricane Katrina cleanup. Marcie continued to work with students volunteering her time and sharing her love of sewing at Riverside and Lewis and Clark Middle schools.

Marcie's greatest joy came from working at Templed Hills Baptist Camp in Paradise Valley which she did for nearly fifty years. She started as an assistant cook and ultimately became the camp manager. Marcie was always looking for the next "thing" to help improve the camp and her numerous contributions will continue to benefit future generations for years to come.

Marcie will be remembered as a loving, intelligent, generous woman of great strength who will be missed by her loved ones. She is survived by her sister Joyce Lindberg; her two sons: Winfield (Deborah Curry) Seitz and Russell (Amy Latimer) Seitz; six grandchildren: Lauren Seitz (Jacob Troxell), Ryan Seitz (Isabella De La Torre), Kaitlin Seitz, Levi Seitz, Molly Seitz (Jonathon Dickgieser), and Rowan Seitz; three great grandchildren: Danika Seitz, Maddox Seitz and Senna Seitz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brothers Lyal Viers and Wayne Viers.

Marcie's memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at First Baptist Church, 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Templed Hills Baptist Camp PO Box 11731 Bozeman, MT 59719