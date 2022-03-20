Menu
Margaret Ann Hoffman

Margret Ann Hoffman

Margret Ann Hoffman was brought into this world by Eva Cortright and George Hoffman on April 17, 1942 in Miles City, Montana. Mardy then met Clive Henry Lapp, Married in 1968. They had four children, Dustin, Chad, twins, Jessica and Justina, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She passed away at home surrounded by her loved one on March 12, 2022. She will be missed every day. Tears will be shed. Memories will always keep her alive in all of us.

Those we love and last

Will never go away

They are walking within us

They are watching us unseen

Unheard but listens

Will be missed but never forgotten


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 20, 2022.
