Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Ellen Hopper
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Margaret Ellen Hopper

Margaret Ellen Hopper, 97 years young, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020. Born in Ryegate on Aug. 19, 1923, she was the youngest of four children born to Henry and Ethel Jacobson. She received her elementary education in Ryegate, graduating from high school in 1941. She was a member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship, played snare drums in band, and was in high school plays and in the 4-H club. She attended Billings Business College and then worked as a secretary for HF Johnson Petroleum Trucking Co. in Laurel until her marriage to Otis Hopper on May 5, 1945. He passed away on July 12, 2010, after 65 years of marriage.

Margaret was a 76-year member of the First Methodist Church and a longtime member of Dorcas Circle. Margaret was Membership Secretary of the church for 25 years and also chairperson of the Prayer Chain as well. She was a member of Billings Friendship Chapter, #124, O.E.S since 1943 and a member of Chapter A.V. PEO since 1977. She served as volunteer at the Billings Clinic for 22 years and for many years she was a member of the Billings OptiMrs Club.

Mom was a very caring person and had a great/quick sense of humor. Even in the last few weeks, she was still zinging us with her comments. As one of her friends said, she was 'the essence of kindness.' She loved to play cards and even won in her later years when her memory was fading. But she could remember lots of the old songs and would sing them to us over the phone. She was an expert at English and grammar and corrected us if our grammar was wrong. She will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis; her parents; two brothers and a sister. Surviving are three children, Florine Marshall (Darrell) of Soldotna, Alaska, Jim Hopper (Jan) of Parker, Colorado, and Julie Koch (Mark) of Spokane, Washington; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid19 pandemic. A private burial is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Methodist Church or charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I just saw that your mom passed away. She was one of those special people who leave an imprint. A very special lady who loved her family so much!!
Penny Levy
March 2, 2021
Our walk on earth is brief. Her walk was special to many May your Mother Rest In Peace
Sue Mosser
December 29, 2020
Condolences and sympathy to Jim and family.
Sherry Ehli Thompson
December 18, 2020
Margaret was a very special lady. A friend at FUMC for many years. I´m sure she is in the arms of Jesus enjoying that long awaited glory.
Mary Jane Helgeson
December 18, 2020
I have lived away from Billings for many years. However on my annual visits to Billings and FUMC I could always count on visits with Margaret when I attended worship. She would also make sure To introduce me to someone else as well. I am saddened by her death and thankful for her life at the same time. Her family is in my prayers in this season
Gary Armstrong
December 18, 2020
Margaret welcomed me to FUMC and Dorcas Circle in1987 and remained in touch even after I left Billings in 1993. She was a sweetheart.
Connie Lavoy
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results