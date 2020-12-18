Margaret Ellen Hopper

Margaret Ellen Hopper, 97 years young, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020. Born in Ryegate on Aug. 19, 1923, she was the youngest of four children born to Henry and Ethel Jacobson. She received her elementary education in Ryegate, graduating from high school in 1941. She was a member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship, played snare drums in band, and was in high school plays and in the 4-H club. She attended Billings Business College and then worked as a secretary for HF Johnson Petroleum Trucking Co. in Laurel until her marriage to Otis Hopper on May 5, 1945. He passed away on July 12, 2010, after 65 years of marriage.

Margaret was a 76-year member of the First Methodist Church and a longtime member of Dorcas Circle. Margaret was Membership Secretary of the church for 25 years and also chairperson of the Prayer Chain as well. She was a member of Billings Friendship Chapter, #124, O.E.S since 1943 and a member of Chapter A.V. PEO since 1977. She served as volunteer at the Billings Clinic for 22 years and for many years she was a member of the Billings OptiMrs Club.

Mom was a very caring person and had a great/quick sense of humor. Even in the last few weeks, she was still zinging us with her comments. As one of her friends said, she was 'the essence of kindness.' She loved to play cards and even won in her later years when her memory was fading. But she could remember lots of the old songs and would sing them to us over the phone. She was an expert at English and grammar and corrected us if our grammar was wrong. She will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis; her parents; two brothers and a sister. Surviving are three children, Florine Marshall (Darrell) of Soldotna, Alaska, Jim Hopper (Jan) of Parker, Colorado, and Julie Koch (Mark) of Spokane, Washington; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid19 pandemic. A private burial is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Methodist Church or charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at michelottisawyers.com.