Margaret E. Jorgenson
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT

Margaret E. Jorgenson

Margaret E. Jorgenson, 89, passed on Aug. 30, 2021. Born Jan. 22, 1932 in Miles City to Patrick and RoseEllen Murnion, the fourth of eight children. After graduating Jordan MT HS Marge became an RN in 1954 and spent her entire career of love and compassion in the health care field. She married Robert Jorgenson Oct. 13, 1956 and they were blessed with four daughters Rona (Chester) Meyer of Ekalaka, Shannon (Doug) Robison of Billings, Sheila (Dan) Brewer of Melstone, and Dana (Marty) Thomsen of Lethbridge, Alberta and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Vigil at Roundup St Benedict Parish Friday Sept. 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. funeral at St. Benedict Saturday Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m. Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com for more information.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 9, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
Marge was such a good friend. We will miss her very much. Our sympathy goes to her family at this time.
Trixie and Darryld
September 17, 2021
