Margaret "Peggy" Keller

Peggy Keller, 82, of Big Timber passed away Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 at her home in Big Timber.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held 1pm Saturday Nov. 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Timber. Due to Covid restrictions guests have been limited to immediate family and close friends. Rite of Committal will take place next spring at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Memorial Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, Big Timber, Montana
Funeral services provided by:
Stenberg Funeral Home
