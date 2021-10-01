Margaret Eleanor (James) Talmage

Margaret Eleanor (James) Talmage passed away on Sept. 27, 2021, at St. John's Cottages, in Laurel, Montana. She was born April 8, 1921, in Youngstown, Ohio to William J. and Florence (Wilkes) James. In 1943, she left home and enlisted in the Marine Corps. After boot camp in North Carolina, she traveled by a troop train to San Francisco, California. She was assigned as Supply Clerk at Depot Supplies and attained the rank of Corporal. Eleanor met her husband Bill in San Francisco, where they were both Marines. They married in San Francisco April 7, 1945. In 1947, when Bill was discharged, they moved to Livingston, Montana. As Bill was promoted in the telephone company, they moved first to White Sulphur Springs, then to Forsyth and finally to Hardin.

Eleanor was 60 plus lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. She was a Mother Advisor for Rainbow Girls for 6 years. Eleanor was a lifetime member of the Eugene Sara Detachment of U.S. Marine Corps, a 36-year member of the American Legion and member of Daughters of the Nile. Eleanor loved to play bridge and card games with her friends. She also liked bowling in her earlier years.

Her parents, husband, two sisters, brother and a great granddaughter preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, William E. (Connie) of Washington and daughter Mary (Jim) Marks of Laurel; her six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

The graveside services will be held at the Joliet Cemetery Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Albedo Shriners Transportation Fund, PO Box 20673 Billings 59104, Big Horn County Historical Museum 1163 3rd Street East Hardin, 59034 or charity of your choice.

We ask that those attending the services to wear masks and social distance.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.