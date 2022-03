Margie Adriana Fitch

Margie Adriana Fitch passed peacefully at home on the morning of March 9th with doting husband Bob at her side.

She is survived by husband Robert of 63 years; sons Jerry (Leah), Curtis (Melody), and Tom (Cindy); daughter Deb (Lyle); 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. The full obituary can be found on the Smith's Funeral Home website.