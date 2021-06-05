The Moran family were wonderful neighbors on Davidson Ave (we called it Sunset Ave) in Absarokee. Jerry and I wore out a few baseballs playing catch in the yard. He took me fishing more times than I can remember and that was always a great experience. I still remember him getting in his old, red pickup (a classic) and motoring off to work; always start and go, no warm-up even on those cold, winter days. To all the kids, thanks for the memories.

Dick DeGroot Friend June 6, 2021