Margie and Jerry Moran

Margie and Jerry Moran

Services and interment of ashes for Margie and Jerry Moran will take place at the Laurel Cemetery, 11:30 AM on Saturday, the 12th of June. Lunch will be served at the Laurel Senior Citizens Center, located at 720 S 4th St.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
11:30a.m.
Laurel Cemetery
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Moran family were wonderful neighbors on Davidson Ave (we called it Sunset Ave) in Absarokee. Jerry and I wore out a few baseballs playing catch in the yard. He took me fishing more times than I can remember and that was always a great experience. I still remember him getting in his old, red pickup (a classic) and motoring off to work; always start and go, no warm-up even on those cold, winter days. To all the kids, thanks for the memories.
Dick DeGroot
Friend
June 6, 2021
