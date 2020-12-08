Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marian Isabelle Blakesley
FUNERAL HOME
Harness Funeral Home (formerly Adams)
351 North Adams Avenue
Buffalo, WY

Marian Isabelle Blakesley

On Dec. 1, 2020, Heaven gained a new angel. At the age of 91, Marian Isabelle Blakesley passed peacefully away. Marian had been residing at Mission Ridge and later at St John's in Billings since 2014 during which time she established wonderful relationships with fellow residents and staff. Services will be announced at a later time. Donations in Marian's memory may be made to St. John's United in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo, Wyoming 82834. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Harness Funeral Home (formerly Adams)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.