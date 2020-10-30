Marian Wittman Dick

Another Angel has gone to heaven! Marian Wittman Dick, 87, has been received by God in heaven, on Oct. 26, 2020.

On July 30, 1933, Marian was born to David and Amy Wittman, in Huntley, MT. She was one of 13 children. She graduated from Huntley Project High School in 1953. On August 22, 1953, Marian married Charles Richard (Woody) Dick. They were married for 63 years, before Woody's death.

Five children were born to Marian and Woody, three daughters, Charlene, Carole, Kelly and twin sons Douglas and Michael.

Marian was an amazing lady. She was a nurse and a care-giver for many people. They all loved her. She had a piano and an accordion and played beautiful music from memory. She was a great cook and found great joy in making pies, especially her apple pie. Nobody could make fried chicken like she could. She won many blue ribbons at the garden club flower shows and at the county fair with her vegetables she grew in her garden. She canned most of her vegetables for family members and others in need of food. As Marian's family grew larger, she was happy and loved them all so much and her family meant everything to her and she showed it in everything she did.

Surviving are her five children Charlene (John) Nyman, Carole Virtanen, Kelly (Ray) of Grand Junction, CO; twins Douglas and Michael Dick; four grandchildren, Eric (Lena) Hirschi, Chandra Hirschi, Kara (Justin) Bynum, Grand Junction, CO; and Ryan (Stephanie) Plieness of Grand Junction, CO; nine great-grandchildren, twelve great-great grandchildren, one brother David Wittman, sister Elsie Albee of Arizona, and Lily Baily of Seattle, Washington, and one favorite special sister Shirley Culbertson. Marian will be greatly missed.

Preceding Marian in death, were her Husband, Mother and Father, four brothers, and four sisters.

Marian's family would like to thank the Angels at Mantey Heights Care Center in Grand Junction, CO, for the wonderful and loving care of Marian while she lived there.

Service at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. 925 S. 27th St. Billings.