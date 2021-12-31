Menu
Marion Grace Scanlon

Marion Grace Scanlon (Fox)

Nov. 13, 1941 - Dec. 17, 2021

Marion passed away peacefully on Dec. 17th from complications of coronavirus in Phoenix Arizona.

Marion was born and raised on a farm in Park City Montana with her eight brothers and sisters. She was an active member of her church for many years. She loved sewing and quilting, cooking and baking, arts and crafts, and her plants, but above all loved spending time with family. Marion had a great sense of humor and a sweet disposition and was absolutely adored by her family and friends.

She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband of 57 years Richard J. Scanlon Jr. Her son Eric Scanlon, two daughters Kristal Wagner, and Valerie Foley, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, and many other extended family.

She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten~


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 31, 2021.
So sorry! I remember all the good times! Marion was the baby! Rest In Peace! Love to her family
Darlene Schreiner Walks
Family
December 31, 2021
