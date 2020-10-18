Marjorie Ann Blehm

Marjorie Ann Blehm, 84, of Billings, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Sweetwater Retirement Community, after complications from a stroke, dementia and a short illness.

Marjorie was born on April 6, 1936, in Billings, the daughter of Joseph Wallace and Mary Agnes (Hanley) Brent.

Marjorie attended Catholic schools through the 10th grade and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1954.

In 1953, she met the love of her life, Donald Blehm Sr. They were united in marriage on Oct. 19, 1957.

Marjorie dedicated her life to her family and many others. She was a den mother, a girl scout leader, and ran the candy truck for Burlington Little League. Mom's biggest accomplishment was her dedication to her husband, children and grandchildren. Mom was an accomplished cook and oh, how she loved shopping. Mom was a force to be reckoned with, but truly had a heart of gold.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Sr.; her parents; sister Donna Groger; and brother William Patrick 'Pat' Brent; two nephews, Michael Raymond and Anthony Vincent Brent; and a niece, Gina Brent. Marjorie is survived by her three children, Kelly (Terry) Steele, Douglas (the late Linda Lee) Blehm of Billings and Donald Jr. (Dawn) of Spokane, Washington. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Mary (Mark) Gaughan, Wayne (Allison) Blehm, Shayla (Nick) Lamb, Samantha (Mike) Nail, Molly (Trevor) Coffey, Alex (Holly) Blehm and Lucas. She has 11 great-grandchildren, Connor Gaughan (fiancée Kortney McNeil), Olivia (Brennan) Nielsen, Ellie Gaughan, Camden and Emersyn Blehm, Hazel and Ruby Lamb, Wyatt Nail, Amelia Coffey, and Haley and Ava Blehm; and one great-great-grandchild, Ransom Nielsen, to arrive in December 2020. Marjorie is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her one niece, Michal Ann Crebo, was like a sister to her.

Marjorie has truly left a legacy. The family will continue to carry on her beliefs and values. As our Mom always said, with a pointed finger, if you don't like it, don't swing on my gate. Hashtag #13. Cheers!

A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Service is for family only. A livestream can be viewed at https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. There will be no reception, due to Covid restrictions.

