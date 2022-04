Marjorie (Jerri) Loudermilk Griffin

Marjorie (Jerri) Loudermilk Griffin passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She is survived by her three daughters: Tammy Baldry, Toni (Ron) Schneider, Tara (Tim) Pirtz; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and three step great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at CJ's Garage, 2455 Central Ave, Billings, MT 59102.

For full obituary, please visit smithfuneralchapels.com.