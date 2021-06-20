Marjory Farver Legare

Marjory Farver Legare passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021, at St. John's Nursing Home, Billings, Montana. She will be remembered for her smile, conversation, and years of unselfish service.

Marj was born on June 6, 1931, in Scobey, Montana, to Lavilla Bird Borah and Niels Martin Farver. Marj was the oldest of her four siblings: Doris Jean Farver, Mary (Red) Urquhart, Howard (Ellen) Farver and Gerry (Marlys) Farver. Marj is preceded in death by Doris Jean, Mary and Howard.

Marj graduated from Scobey High School in 1949. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and started her lifetime of service. She worked at Daniels County Memorial Hospital in Scobey and Trinity Hospital in Wolf Point, Montana. She received numerous accolades, including Employee of the Year in 1989. Although Marj appreciated the recognition, her real joy was the love and friendships of the people she served over the years. She retired from nursing in 1996.

Marj married Charles Edward 'Eddie' Legare on Nov. 29, 1955. They lived in Montana and Washington, and ultimately settled in Wolf Point. They loved and raised their three children: Don (Carol) Legare, Diane (Steve) Helberg and David (Paige) Legare. Marj dearly loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Carson (Tierney), Jason (Kat), Stephanie, Kayleigh (Josh), Katie, Morgan, Riley, Emery, Jayden, Joeseph and Trinity.

Marj was sustained by her faith in Jesus and enjoyed serving the Catholic Church. She attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wolf Point. She served as a Catholic Daughter and taught CCD classes. She then attended St. Thomas Catholic Church after she moved to Billings in 2001.

Marj is now with Jesus in Heaven, where she is undoubtedly smiling, talking and serving our Lord. She will be missed but remembered by those who loved her.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Billings. She will be laid to rest next to Eddie at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Riverside, Montana.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.