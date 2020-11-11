Mark Louis Simon, Sr.

On Nov. 8, 2020, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, Mark Louis Simon, Sr., passed away from natural causes at the age of 88. Mark was born on a dairy farm at Euren, Wisconsin on Nov. 25, 1931 and was the youngest son of Henry and Mary (Deprey) Simon.

After Mark graduated from Casco High School, he joined the US Air Force in 1951 and for the next four years he was stationed at multiple bases during and after the Korean War. While stationed at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, Washington he met Phyllis Herzog at a restaurant where they were sitting at the lunch counter and a big June bug flew in and landed on him, she removed it and that was the beginning of their 46-year relationship. On June 10, 1954 they were married at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lincoln, Wisconsin.

After the Air Force, Mark provided well for his family while working as a car salesman, construction worker, truck driver, railroad brakeman, and flight instructor. Some of the places Mark was employed was American Breeder's Association, State Battery, Boeing Corporation, Dick Block Construction, Great Northern, Burlington Northern and finally retiring from BNSF railroad. Mark also found the time to get his pilot's license and earned his flight instructor credentials so he could teach future pilots in Billings and Glendive, Montana. Mark loved to find, restore and sell many 'diamonds in the rough' antique cars and was a member of the Billings Roaring 20's Car Club. He was also a lifelong member of the BPOE Elks and American Legion in Great Falls, Billings, and Glendive, serving on many committees and boards and attaining Exalted Ruler in the Elks. He also enjoyed golfing, skiing, singing in the church choir, and playing his trumpet. As many of his friends and family knew, Mark could talk to complete strangers and they would be his lifelong friend after a 15-minute conversation. He loved to laugh, tell stories, visiting with people and excelled in eating while maintaining his thin physique.

After the passing of Phyllis Simon in July 2000, Mark met Delight Kelly and were married on Jan. 19, 2002 in Glendive and spent many happy years traveling, cruising, flying, maintaining their home and gardening.

Mark is survived by his second wife, Delight. Surviving children and grandchildren are; daughter and son-in-law, ReNae and Larry Grantier of Belgrade, Montana; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Brant Dallas, grandsons, Matthew and Clint Dallas all from Alaska; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Juliana Simon II, grandchildren, Jake, Sierra and Zachary Simon, granddaughters, Lyndsey Simon and Shannon (Simon) and Dave McArron and great-granddaughter Arlene McArron and step-great grandson Elias all from Washington; step-son and wife, Jerry and Susan Kelly of Glendive, Montana; step-son Mike Kelly of Helena, Montana, step-son and wife Steve and Lisa Kelly, step-grandchildren Evan and Kayla Kelly of Glendive, Montana.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Mary Simon; brother Cletus Simon; and first wife, Phyllis Simon.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Mark will be transported by motorcade to Billings and laid to rest in Mount View Mausoleum in Billings. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

