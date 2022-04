Marko John Michunovich

Marko John Michunovich born to John & Catherine Michunovich on July 27, 1949 in Billings, MT passed away in San Francisco on March 31, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife Zlata, daughter Ana & husband Aaron Winterstern , son Alexander, sister Mary Ann Jenkins , brother Mike, aunts Nat Drakulich and Beverly Stanisich and their families. Marko was a loving husband, father and friend. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services.