Marlene Dolechek

Marlene Dolechek, 82, of Laurel, MT passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2021 with her two daughters by her side.

Marlene was born on Dec. 14, 1938 to Henry and Pauline Walter outside of Laurel, MT (Hesper Rd). She was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church in Laurel. After graduating from Laurel HS class of 1956, she embarked on her greatest adventure - marrying her high school sweetheart, Elmer Dolechek. That same year she went from "Mrs." to "Mom"

Known to many around Laurel as "Mrs. D," she was LHS's infamous Study Hall Monitor from 1978 to 1998 ( "Hats off and get it quiet!"). In her early years of becoming an LHS icon, she was also Cheerleading Advisor. "Mrs. D" adored each of her many students from her years at Laurel High School.

Along with her quick wit and humor, Marlene was an exceptional cook with a skill for baking matched only by the love she put into each recipe. When it came to cooking, she was a force to be reckoned with.

Her greatest love in life was her family. She embodied kindness in a way entirely unique to herself, making every person she met feel loved and accepted. Her legacy continues on in the ripple effect of graciousness, selflessness, and pure love that she passed on to everyone who was lucky enough to know her. From her friends, her students, her loving family, her morning "Coffee Club" crew (which her brother, Ron, started) to say she will be missed dearly is an understatement.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elmer, infant son Daryl, sister-in-law Caroline and Frank Smith.

She is survived by her brother, Ron (Donna) Walter; sister-in law Arvella (Jim) Emineth; her two daughters, Cheryl (Hal) Dantic, Shelly (Steve) Jansma; her grandchildren, Bryan (Toni) Dantic, Blaine (Cain) Flores, Tyler Jansma, Sara (Kiel) French; and great-grandchildren, Beau, Kaitlyn, Addie, Watson, and Hadley. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Marlene's family would like to extend their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful medical staff at St. Vincent Hospital for the loving care and compassion they gave to her. Memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church in Laurel or The Special K Ranch.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 2-4 p.m. at the Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Laurel. Interment will follow at the Laurel City Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the graveside services. Condolences for the family may be shared at: www.smithfuneralchapels.com.