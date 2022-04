My prayers to all of you. I will miss her. I first met her when we lived in Missoula in the 1950's.When we moved to Billings she was there to welcome us. Later we moved to Houston and she would call when she was in Houston for a bridge tournament. I will miss hearing from her.I first knew her in Missoula in the l950's, then when we moved to Billings . Later she would call me in Houston when she was here for a bridge tournament. I

Barbara Schmidt December 15, 2020