Marsha Lea Delger

Marsha Lea Delger, 56 of Billings passed away on Nov. 20, 2020. She was born Dec. 10, 1963, in Billings to Duane and Coral Delger. She joined an older sister Tamara, and the two of them later welcomed a brother Craig. In 1992, she married Scott Salisbury and although they later divorced, they were blessed with two children, Kieler and Sienna.

Marsha had a natural flair for fashion and studied interior design at Colorado Institute of Art in Denver, CO. For the past eight years, Marsha and her best friend and partner, Jerry Hudson, have taken the shopping world by storm. Their favorite phrases were 'add to cart' and 'checkout'. Together they created a beautiful home.

In addition to friends and family, Marsha is survived by one very special granddaughter, Octavia Lea Cuppy. Cremation has taken place and no funeral services are planned. Remembrances may be shared on Marsha's tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.