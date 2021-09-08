Menu
Martha E. Ginther
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Martha Ginther

Marha Elizabeth McDunn was born Nov. 29, 1935 in Great Falls, Montana, the sixth of eight children to Marie Margaret (Qunell) McDunn and LeRoy Henry McDunn. She grew up in Manchester before attending Central Catholic High School in Great Falls. She later earned her GED and went to work for Mountain Bell in 1967 until retiring in 1990.

Martha married William H. Aplin March 27, 1952 in Fort Benton, Montana. Together they had five children; they later divorced. Martha remarried Nov. 18, 1974 to Jerry Vacura in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. Martha and Jerry moved to Billings in 1976 where she would live out the rest of her life. Jerry died in 1993. Martha later married Walter Merrill Ginther in Billings. Walter died in 1997.

Martha enjoyed making and collecting dolls, gardening, sewing and crafting, and playing games, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Martha is survived by three daughters, Joyce Behm (Dave) of Billings, Sue Kraeplin (Rik) of Columbus, Kim Myre (Dan Smrdel) of Seeley Lake; two sons, Kenneth Aplin (Ann) of Billings, Patrick Aplin (Karla) of Rapid City; one sister, Theresa Maki of Great Falls; two brothers, Eugene McDunn (Lula) of Great Falls, Michael McDunn (Sharon) of Billings. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren; a passel of great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides Jerry and Walter, Martha was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Styren; three brothers, Henry McDunn, Roy McDunn, Edward McDunn; and a granddaughter, Kaylan Marie Aplin Wright.

Martha went to be in the arms of God Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Cremation has taken place by Smith Funeral Chapel. No services are planned at this time.

Martha spent her lonely days imagining how beautiful and perfect Heaven would be. Rest in good peace, Mom.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
September 17, 2021
September 17, 2021
I remember the evening I took this picture of you. You came to our house for Christmas dinner because we refused to let you be alone. You always felt you were imposing but the pleasure was always ours. Thank you for gracing our home with your presence. Thank you for all the chats, for coming with us to look at Christmas lights, and for all the hugs. Love you " Miss Daisy "!
September 17, 2021
I have been trying to reach Martha for a couple months and left messages... I´m so sorry my friend is gone without being able to say " farewell ". I wish I had known... I´ll see you again someday. I enjoyed all of our talks... laughs.... And outings.
Friend
September 17, 2021
