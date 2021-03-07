Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Albina Kroft
FUNERAL HOME
Remington Letcher Memorial Funeral Services
420 19Th Ave W
Laurel, MT

Martha Albina Kroft

Martha Albina Kroft (82) of Laurel, MT, received her heart's desire to meet her Lord and Savior in the early moments of Feb. 28, 2021.

Her presence was replaced by peace.

Martha is already missed by her husband of 61 years, Dennis; her children JoLynn (Stephen) Brown, Todd (Amanda) Kroft, Kim (Boyd) Vopel, and Michael (Nicole) Kroft; 19 grandchildren; eight Great Grandchildren; four siblings and many others.

A Memorial Celebration will be Monday, March 15, 2pm, at Word of Life Fellowship, 1737 King Ave W, Billings. If unable to attend Dennis and family would welcome a call or visit.

Martha's love of sewing was shown in recent years by helping to purchase treadle sewing machines for women in Tanzania, Africa through Neema Village providing opportunity for them to become self sufficient. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given through Word of Life Fellowship to this project.

For a more details or to leave her family a message, please visit https://www.remingtonfuneralchapel.com/


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Word of Life Fellowship
1737 King Ave W, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Remington Letcher Memorial Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sincere condolences to you Dennis, JoLynn, Todd, Kim, Michael, and your families! May the good memories fill the vacancies in the days ahead and may the Lord comfort and embrace you in His love at this time! Sending my love . . . Carol
Carol Havig
March 7, 2021
Dennis and family, Karl and I just heard about Martha's journey home. Because we know who you guys are we celebrate with you and look so forward to that family reunion! We have so many wonderful memories of when we lived in Billings and we're Blessed to be able to hang out with you both. We send you all our love and prayers . Karl and Jacque Cox
Karl and Jacque Cox
March 7, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Martha´s death. Martha and Denny were some of the first people we met and befriended when we moved to Montana in 1968. I Have some great memories of her, but I know she is in heaven where we are looking forward to seeing her again.
Roma Eileen Elmore
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results