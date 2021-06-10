Martha Riojas

On June 7, 2021, our mom, Martha Riojas, went to be with the Lord. She faced every challenge with grace and the faith she had in Jesus. She was truly resilient.

Martha was born to Louisa and Antonio Riojas on Feb. 2, 1963. She was brought home to her brothers and sisters, where she was raised in Laurel. As the baby sister of the 'Riojas 16,' she was cherished by each one of her brothers and sisters. Her greatest joy was being the mother to her children Concepcion, Carlos, Brea, Calsey, Teanna, and Julianna. Her greatest loves are her grandbabies Xavior, Reiley, Djibril, Cecilia, Kareem, Kamil, Matteo, Carolena, and McKenna. Her affection far surpassed her many cherished nieces, nephews, and reached anyone she met. Although we will miss her dearly, we know she is at peace singing hymns of praise to Jesus.

A memorial is planned at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, at her home church at Chapel of Hope in Lockwood.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.