Martha Riojas
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Martha Riojas

On June 7, 2021, our mom, Martha Riojas, went to be with the Lord. She faced every challenge with grace and the faith she had in Jesus. She was truly resilient.

Martha was born to Louisa and Antonio Riojas on Feb. 2, 1963. She was brought home to her brothers and sisters, where she was raised in Laurel. As the baby sister of the 'Riojas 16,' she was cherished by each one of her brothers and sisters. Her greatest joy was being the mother to her children Concepcion, Carlos, Brea, Calsey, Teanna, and Julianna. Her greatest loves are her grandbabies Xavior, Reiley, Djibril, Cecilia, Kareem, Kamil, Matteo, Carolena, and McKenna. Her affection far surpassed her many cherished nieces, nephews, and reached anyone she met. Although we will miss her dearly, we know she is at peace singing hymns of praise to Jesus.

A memorial is planned at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, at her home church at Chapel of Hope in Lockwood.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Chapel of Hope
Lockwood, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
I will miss your hugs, your voice and the look on your face when me and calsey were driving you nuts. I love you so much aunt Martha. You have no idea how important you are to me.
Tiona Jimenez
Family
June 11, 2021
Sending hugs, love and prayers to all the family and friends of Martha!
Melissa, Chico´s oldest daughter
June 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Dianne Heidt
Friend
June 10, 2021
One of my favorite memories of Martha was her playing barbies with my young daughters. They loved the attention she poured on them. A beautiful voice and person too soon gone.
Nancy McFate
Other
June 10, 2021
I want to word this correctly, my last memory of being with tia was when I visited Billings a couple of years ago. I hadn't seen my aunties in some time, but I just remember holding her hand and hugging her and how warm and reassuring that was. I could feel nothing but love emanating from her even though we hadn't been together in years. Rest in peace my dear auntie, you will be missed.
Danniel Marie Riojas
Family
June 10, 2021
Martha was a precious lady with a beautiful voice and sweet smile. May she Rest In Peace.
Nancy Kindsfather Roth
Friend
June 10, 2021
I loved Martha much. Even in high school I admired her. She always had a smile. Now God Is smiling. Cuz, she is singing for him now. I will miss her but cherish the memories!
Monica Pruitt
Friend
June 10, 2021
I would like to share a memory Any time Martha had an appointment she would ask me to get her brown pants out of her dresser. I never found a pair of brown pants they were always blue dark blue, black she would always say I saw them in the drawer yesterday. No brown pants so Lord can you see to it that she has all the brown pants in heaven. Family and friends please donate to extend someone's life you will be extremely blessed. Vaccinate against covid and fight for your life like my sister Martha. Blessings
Sandra Mcknight
Family
June 10, 2021
