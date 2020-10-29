Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martha Schneider Dorn

Martha Schneider Dorn

Martha Schneider Dorn, 86, passed away Oct. 24, 2020 at her home north of Hardin, Montana. She was born March 20, 1934 to John and Marie (Wuckert) Schneider on the White Horse Bench south of Laurel, Montana. She married George Dorn, Sr. in 1952 and the couple farmed in the North Valley. Martha is survived by her husband of 68 years, her children Donna (Larry) Pierce, her sons George Jr. (Sheri) and Roger Dorn. Graveside services will be held Friday Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the services.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bullis Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.