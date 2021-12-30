Martha L. Wollenburg

March 21, 1930 – Dec. 25, 2021

Martha L. Wollenburg was born March 21, 1930 in Wichita, Kansas. She was the daughter of Paul G. and Catherine L. Kannenberg. Martha grew up to be a talented singer and pianist who, after graduating from high school, studied piano for a year at the Musical Institute in Kansas City, Kansas. She also sang with the St. Louis Bach Chorus and Orchestra for three years under the direction of Dr. William Heyne from 1952-1954. During those same years, she worked as a nurse's aide in Bethany Hospital, a secretary for the Hallmark Greeting Company, and later, secretary to Dr. Schmidt with the foreign mission's office, connected to the Lutheran churches of St. Louis, Missouri.

On July 3, 1955, Martha married Rev. George F. Wollenburg, a recent graduate from the Concordia Theological Seminary. They resided in Pleasanton, Nebraska, where George served as a parish minister until 1959 when he was called to serve the dual congregation of Bridger and Belfry, Montana. In May of 1966, they moved to Billings to start a new congregation. Beginning services for Christ the King Lutheran Church were held in the basement of their home at 36 Nimitz Drive with twelve members. Martha played the piano for the selection of hymns each Wednesday evening. When final construction of the church building was completed, Christ the King held their first church service on August 14, 1966 with 119 people in attendance.

Mom was an excellent seamstress. She sewed countless Birthright blankets, layettes and clothes for newborn babies of single mothers and her own children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She spent considerable time putting together banners with the Christ the King Altar Guild and offered her assistance decorating the church for holidays. She volunteered her musical services as Choir Director, Children's Choir Assistant, and church organist. She also taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. All these jobs earned her the title Church Lady from a small child at Christ the King Church.

However, the job she took most seriously was her role of being a mom to her seven children. Although, each of us kids gave her more than our share of a hard time growing up, her words of gratitude were always evident: "You kids were a blessing to me, and I never regretted having any of you. It's hard to believe your dad has been gone all these years, but I know I shall see him again. We'll have more fun than I can ever imagine." On Christmas Day, shortly before midnight, the Holy Christ Child granted your wish and whispered softly in your ears: "Martha, …Come, for all is now ready" (Luke 14:17).

Martha Wollenburg is survived by four sons and three daughters: John Wollenburg (Allison), Mark Wollenburg (Susie), Steven Wollenburg (Nancy), Martin Wollenburg, Mary Uecker, Ruth Hoots, Susan Lehman, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A special thanks is also extended to a long list of staff from Morningstar and an equally long list of Stillwater Hospice staff for their excellent care and compassion towards our mom and family at the end of her life.

The "Family Blessing," written by James Qualben, was spoken by our father at the beginning of every Thanksgiving meal. In lieu of flowers and/or charitable contributions, please give your own mom the presence of yourself and love today as you read through this prayer:

Blessed art thou, O Lord,

Creator of the Universe

And our Redeemer.

Blessed are we in this house

For you have given to us

This woman

As wife and mother.

We stand and bless her

For thy name's sake.

She brings honor to this house.

She is our wealth in love,

In strength and dignity.

She does all things

In loving kindness

And in mercy.

She is our mirror

Of thy love for us!

Blessed are we, O Lord,

For this woman.

There are many good women.

But you have chosen her

For us.

And she is the best of all!

Blessed are we!

Amen.

Funeral Services will be held: Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Avenue. Interment will follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th Street West.

Rest in peace special Church Lady.

We love you, mom.