Early in the morning of Sept. 23, 2020, Marvin Linde died of a massive heart attack. Marvin was the youngest of seven children born to Louis and Ella Linde in Rugby, North Dakota.

Growing up on a farm in North-Central North Dakota, Marv developed a work ethic that served him and his family through his 83 years. It was in college at Jamestown he met his wife and partner of 60 years, Carol Schindler.

He graduated with a degree in science and physical education. He taught school and coached for a few years in McClusky, North Dakota. In 1965, Marv spent a summer in Bozeman working on his Master's degree, falling in love with Montana. Marv and Carol had three boys who were active with sports, music and scouts. Marv served as coach and scoutmaster, and was very proud that all three boys became Eagle Scouts. The family traveled extensively for years with a pop-up tent trailer. In 1975, the family took a month-long trip down the West Coast, coincidentally purchasing three of the campgrounds in Montana that they has stayed at. The drive to be self-employed led Marv and Carol to become franchisees in Kampgrounds of America (KOA).

In 1977, Marv and Carol purchased the Billings KOA. In 1981, they purchased the West Yellowstone KOA. Marv served as concessionaire and managed three forest service campgrounds for 12 years. He later purchased the Bozeman KOA in 1996 (sold in 2013), and the Mountainside (Lionshead) KOA and Super 8 Hotel in 2007. Marv's dream of expanding his opportunities led him to purchase the adjoining Deep Well Ranch in West Yellowstone in 2017.

Marv was active until the day of his death. He always had a project in development and a few left to complete. He was a leader and innovator in the camping industry for 44 years. He had a deep love for his family and wanted to set them up for success in the future.

Marv is preceded in death by his parents, five siblings and daughter-in-law. He leaves behind his wife Carol; sister Lillian Koffler; sons Brian (Holly), David (Crystal) and Steven (Laurel). He has seven grandchildren, Cody (Hannah), Grant (Jana), Aaron, Reagan, Logan, Chase and Tatum. Marv received a life-extending kidney from a very special niece, Patti Zimmer, in 2014. The family is so thankful for Patti's gift of life to Marv.

Marv was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. A public viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Michelotti-Sayers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Due to Covid-19, the family has chosen to have funeral services held at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. A celebration of Marv's life will follow at the Billings KOA Campground.

