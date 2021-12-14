Mary Gale Bembalkar

It is with a heavy heart the family of Mary Gale Aldrich Bembalkar announces her passing on Nov. 29, 2021.

On the morning of Nov. 22, 1945, a tiny baby girl, named Mary Gale was born to the L.R. Aldrich family in Billings. She was the second child in a family of five children: Jean, Mary Gale, Richard (Greg), and twins John and Jim Aldrich.

Mary Gale Aldrich attended school at Kate Fratt Catholic followed by Central Catholic High School in Billings. She went on to college and graduated Montana State College (now University) with a degree in Social Sciences.

Mary Gale moved to Colorado and found a job at National Jewish Hospital. She also met her husband-to-be while they were both working at the hospital. They were married in Billings on a beautiful autumn morning at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral on Oct. 19, 1974. At this time they were Dr. Bembalkar and Mary Gale Bembalkar.

The couple settled in Beckley, West Virginia, for the remainder of their lives. Dr. Bembalkar passed on Nov. 15, 2019.

Mary Gale was a beautiful lady and wonderful friend. Mary Gale and Shrikant are survived by their son, Gireesh; Mary Gale's Montana siblings, their spouses and children and relatives in India.

The Funeral Liturgy was celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. Francis de Sales Church.

The Rite of Committal will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, in the Mountview Cemetery, Billings, where Mary Gale will be laid to rest beside her parents.

