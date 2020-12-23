Menu
Mary Ann Canan
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Mary Ann Canan

Mary Ann Canan passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on Sept. 21, 1926, in Englewood, New Jersey, to Robert and Mary Peckett. She was raised in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire, before moving to Washington, D.C., at the age of 24 to work for Senator Styles Bridges. While in Washington, she met James Canan and they were married on March 7, 1952. After Jim's discharge from the Navy, he took a job with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and they moved west, finally settling in Billings in 1962.

Mary Ann loved to ski and walk her dog. For many years, she was a daily visitor to Zimmerman Park. Many knew her as 'the lady who walks.'

She is survived by four children, James (Julie) Canan of Portland, Oregon, Deborah Canan of Billings, David (Kathryn) Canan of Grass Valley, California, and Robert (Peggy) Canan of Billings. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James in 2009, her parents and her siblings.

Special thanks to the caregivers at MorningStar of Billings who cared for her these past several years.

A memorial service will be held later. A complete obituary can be found at https://michelottisawyers.com/category/obituaries/.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi deb and family. I am sorry for your loss. I keep you in my thoughts and prayers. Ps 73:26. My heart and my flesh may fail but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.
Marie Downer
December 28, 2020
Jeremy Shattuck
December 24, 2020
Jeremy Shattuck
December 24, 2020
Dear Canan Family, I was saddened by the news for Mary Ann's passing. I certainly hope that it was peaceful and without pain or distress. I certainly that you know you did not have to wonder which side of the bread was buttered with Mary Ann, she would let you know before you had the question. As a patient she would question almost everything, think about it for a minute, and then make a decision. I always thought what a great way to live, investigate, consider, and decide. Even during this trying time I hope your family has a pleasant Holiday Season. Respectfully submited, John L. Tripp DDS
John L Tripp DDS
December 24, 2020
My deepest heat felt condolences to your family!
Pam Rudolph
December 23, 2020
