Mary Ann Canan

Mary Ann Canan passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on Sept. 21, 1926, in Englewood, New Jersey, to Robert and Mary Peckett. She was raised in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire, before moving to Washington, D.C., at the age of 24 to work for Senator Styles Bridges. While in Washington, she met James Canan and they were married on March 7, 1952. After Jim's discharge from the Navy, he took a job with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and they moved west, finally settling in Billings in 1962.

Mary Ann loved to ski and walk her dog. For many years, she was a daily visitor to Zimmerman Park. Many knew her as 'the lady who walks.'

She is survived by four children, James (Julie) Canan of Portland, Oregon, Deborah Canan of Billings, David (Kathryn) Canan of Grass Valley, California, and Robert (Peggy) Canan of Billings. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James in 2009, her parents and her siblings.

Special thanks to the caregivers at MorningStar of Billings who cared for her these past several years.

A memorial service will be held later. A complete obituary can be found at https://michelottisawyers.com/category/obituaries/.