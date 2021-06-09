Menu
Mary Corcoran
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Mary Corcoran

Mary Corcoran passed away on May 29, 2021, at the Spring in Missoula, she was 93.

Mary was born on May 1, 1928, in Lewistown, Montana to William and Mable Luhm. She was raised on a ranch in the Hosson-Utica area of Montana. She attended school in Hobson and graduate in 1946. From there she attended the Montana State College of Nursing- Great Falls Deaconess Division. After graduating Mary went on to work at Warm Springs State Hospital as a Registered Nurse for her entire nursing career.

She married Eugene Corcoran in Great Falls on June 25, 1951. They resided in the Anaconda area from 1951 to 1988 before moving to Missoula. Mary's favorite things in life were her family, camping in Seymoure Campground in the Big Hole Valley, and all the beautiful mountains of Montana.

Survivors are her sons, Bill, Bob and Jim; her two sisters, Patricia and Byllee; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; daughter, Karen (Jirsa); sister, Audrey; and grandson, Edward Jirsa.

The family of Mary Corcoran would like to thank The Springs Assisted Living in Missoula, Montana for all the wonderful care she received. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 9, 2021.
Garden City Funeral Home
So sorry for your loss Bob and Jim.
Corleen Walters
Friend
June 9, 2021
