Mary Ann Michel Deutsch

Ann Deutsch, 87, of Livingston, MT, moved to her home in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ann was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on Feb. 11, 1933 to Orley Bodenheimer Michel and Effie Guyot Michel. Following her high school graduation there, she attended Montana State College in Bozeman for nursing. In 1952 she married Herbert C. Deutsch and together they raised four children along with many pets. Ann was a member of Saint Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. She worked for Dan Bailey's Fly Shop and as a dental assistant for Dr. Christenot. She and Herb loved to square dance and play cards with friends. Herb preceded Ann in death on July 3, 2011.

Survivors include her brother Gene Michel (Darlene) and family in Colorado; her brother-in-law, Christof Deutsch of Sheridan, Wyoming; her son, Adam Deutsch and his daughter, Kyla, of Worden, MT; daughters Alisa (Dan) Grabowska and family in Park City, MT, Cindy Deutsch (Rick) Loftice in Yuma, AZ, and their family in Montana; Sherry (Rich) Wright of Clyde Park, MT and their family in Park County, Washington, and Wisconsin; and many cherished friends. Ann's family sends a big heartfelt thank you to all the compassionate doctors and caregivers at LHC and LHRC, and Pastor Stern. Your loving care was a priceless gift and will always be remembered and appreciated. There will be no services per Ann's request and interment will be in Sheridan, Wyoming at a later date. 'The Lord is my shepherd…He restoreth my soul…and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.'