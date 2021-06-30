Mary Elizabeth Lodge

Mary Elizabeth Lodge passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday June 7th in Vancouver, WA. She was an intelligent, kind-hearted, and gentle individual who dedicated her life to her family, children, and loving husband.

Mary enjoyed a wide range of activities, including arts and crafts, watching movies, and cooking. She appreciated the outdoors and liked to camp and fish. Mary especially loved animals, rescuing and owning many pets and caring for wildlife. She raised her children from crazy toddlers until she married Richard Lodge in 1997, with whom she enjoyed life very much up until her passing.

Mary was born on April 26th, 1950 in Billings, MT to Thomas B. and Betty G. Breen. She graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School, class of 1968.

Mary was a devoted woman of God, adhered strongly to her faith, and was a member of the Catholic Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her brother 'Jack' Breen; parents Thomas B. and Betty G. Breen of Billings, MT; and son Timothy Lodge of Billings, MT.

Mary is survived by her husband, Richard T. Lodge of Vancouver, WA; her three children Doug (Allison), Bob, and Jenn, of the Portland/Vancouver area; siblings Thomas and William Breen, both of Billings, MT; grandchildren Lyra, Brady, and Aria of Portland, OR; grandchild Kiah of Billings, MT; niece Holly (Craig) of Billings, MT; nephews Scott (Erin) of Billings, MT and John of Missoula, MT.

Mary was grateful to have fulfilling relationships with her in-laws, The Lodge Family, who blessed her with love and support.

Mary's generosity and hard work were legendary. She was one of the great ones, and will be missed by many.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life event will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Lung Association or the Humane Society.