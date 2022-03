Mary Ann Rausch

Mary Ann Rausch, 82, of Billings, gained her angel wings on May 20, 2021. Cremation has taken place and memorial services to celebrate Mary Ann's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery 29 8th Street West. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family and view a full obituary.